A pregnant woman and her unborn child died early Sunday following a shooting in North Omaha.

Lezah Lewis, 30, of Omaha, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where she died, a police spokesman said. Her unborn child did not survive, he said.

Officers were called to the area of 24th and Binney Streets at 4:40 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located Lewis and Londell Stubblefield, 48, of Omaha, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stubblefield was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets before being transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman said.

Lewis is the 12th homicide to occur in Omaha this year. That compares with 11 homicides at this time in 2022 and 19 in 2020.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are eligible for a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to a homicide arrest.