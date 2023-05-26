Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 44-year-old man accused of firing about a half-dozen gunshots following a disturbance.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the disturbance involving two men near the 102nd Street and Capehart Road intersection about six miles northeast of Springfield.

One of the men told deputies the other man, who the Sheriff’s Office identified as Jonathan Sawyer, had allegedly approached the first man in a vehicle and spoke to him about traffic speeds. The altercation turned allegedly physical and deputies said Sawyer left the area and returned home to 13403 S. 102nd Street.

While deputies interviewed the first man, they heard gunshots coming from that address. The Sheriff's Office reported Sawyer allegedly fired the shots.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sawyer left the scene in his silver 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Nebraska license plates WZP 985. He remains at large.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sawyer is considered armed and dangerous and asks that anyone who sees him or his vehicle to not approach and instead call 911.