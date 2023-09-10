A charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child involving a former Bryan Middle School staffer has been dismissed but will likely be refiled, a Sarpy County prosecutor said.

Sarpy County assistant prosecutor Scott Earl said Sunday that the charge against Aweys M. Salat, 25, was dismissed due to some of the witnesses being unavailable for a trial that was to begin Tuesday. Earl said he anticipates refiling the charge against Aweys before the end of the year.

The assault of a child 14 years of age or younger allegedly took place at or near the middle school at 8210 S. 42nd St. on Feb. 20, 2020, according to Sarpy County District Court records. Alweys faces up to three years in prison if convicted of the felony charge.