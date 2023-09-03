A 40-year-old Omaha man was taken to a hospital in critical condition early Sunday following a shooting just north of 56th Street and Ames Avenue.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported Johnny Chatmon to the Nebraska Medical Center. Officers were called to a shooting shortly after 5 a.m., a police spokesman said.

Chatmon was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment building at 4611 N. 56th St. Police said Sunday afternoon that Chatmon was in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.