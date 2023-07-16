Omaha police are investigating the city's latest-known homicide after a man was shot Saturday night just west of Carter Lake.

Police were called to the area of 14th Avenue and Pinkney Street about 9:30 p.m. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance, where he died, a police spokesman said Sunday.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

The homicide is the city's eighth of 2023. That compares with 11 homicides at this time in 2022 and 19 in 2021.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are eligible for a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to a homicide arrest.