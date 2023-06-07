A fire inside a North Omaha home took the lives of nine pets on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a two-story house just north of 45th Street and Bedford Avenue about 9:45 p.m., a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said. Crews found smoke coming from the front of the home at 3407 N. 45th St. and a working fire was declared.

The fire took about 20 minutes to extinguish. No human occupants were at home, but firefighters located six cats and three dogs inside that were deceased.

The home, valued at $97,100, had an estimated $45,000 in damage, the spokesman said. Another $9,000 of the home's contents were destroyed.

Utilities to the home were shut off. The cause of the fire is under investigation.