A 37-year-old Papillion woman allegedly killed by her estranged husband is remembered as a loving mother and caretaker.

Brittany Alexander was deeply loved by her family, including her son Maurice Alexander, whom she enjoyed coaching to basketball championships in Nebraska, and those she worked with as a private care attendant, according to an obituary written by her family.

“Brittany was noted for her infectious laugh, strength and positive outlook on life,” her family wrote. “To know Brittany was to love her.”

One GoFundMe page is raising funds for Brittany Alexander’s parents, Karen and Ray LaBombard, to help with the costs of Brittany’s burial and to benefit her son. According to the fundraising page, Maurice suffers from brain tumors.

Another fundraiser on GoFundMe organized by Maurice’s former football team notes that his season was cut short due to medical issues.

In addition to her son and parents, Alexander is survived by three sisters, a brother and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, her family wrote.

Brittany Alexander’s death also has focused attention on the topic of domestic violence, as her estranged husband, 47-year-old Walter Alexander, has been charged in connection with her death.

Police responding to a domestic violence report at 735 Madison St. in Papillion about 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 26 found Brittany Alexander suffering from a gunshot wound, The World-Herald previously reported.

Walter Alexander was reportedly seen leaving the area in a Mercedes-Benz sedan and police followed him before taking him into custody near 84th and Harrison Streets.

Tracy Scherer, director of programs at the Women’s Center for Advancement, said in a statement to The World-Herald that many barriers can exist for people attempting to leave a domestic violence situation. Scherer retired from the Omaha Police Department as a captain after 27 years.

“Victims may be brainwashed or have barriers (to leaving) — citizenship, financial ability, having a support system nearby,” she said. “Those all can make it that much harder to leave.”

The presence of a firearm in a domestic violence situation makes it 500% more likely that a victim will be killed, according statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“We, also, at the WCA will do what’s called a danger assessment, where we will look at some of those risk factors, and firearms automatically jump those risk factors up for people,” Scherer said. “Those are just dangerous situations to be in.”

Resources like the Women’s Center for Advancement can provide guidance to those who want to either leave an abusive relationship or remain in a relationship while taking precautions to ensure they are safe, Scherer said.

The center’s hotline at 402-345-7273 is available 24/7 for those in need of help.

