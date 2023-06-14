Nebraska State Patrol troopers took 14 vehicles and two drivers off the road after conducting surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday.

The inspections were conducted by the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective Team, which checked for violations of federal motor carrier safety regulations and state law, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The team conducted 18 total inspections and found a total of 65 violations, according to the release.

Troopers placed 14 of the vehicles out of service for reasons such as bad brakes or tires or other problems that pose immediate safety risks, according to the release. Two drivers were also not allowed to return to the road.

The surprise inspections focused on commercial vehicles that may not travel outside Omaha or pass through weight stations regularly, the release said. Additional surprise inspections will be conducted in other communities across Nebraska this summer.