An abandoned military ammunition box caused the Omaha Police Department to cordon off an area near the southwest corner of Charles Schwab Field Thursday morning.

It turned out only tools were inside the box, Police Capt. Mark Desler said.

“There was no danger,” he said, adding the box was likely left by someone prepping the area for the College World Series.

But with fans already conglomerating for CWS events such as Fan Fest, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority, OPD and other law enforcement and security agencies took no chances. Desler said a MECA security employee reported the suspicious package to OPD, adding that the package looked out of place. A member of the OPD Bomb Response Team could be seen carrying the ammo box away.

“We take stuff like that seriously,” Desler said. “We treat them like they’re dangerous because we’d rather be safe than sorry.”

By 10:45 a.m., normal operations resumed.

The incident is one example of the lengths the agencies go to in making the city’s largest annual event a safe one. Numerous law enforcement personnel will be located in and around the stadium to keep a watchful eye and direct traffic.

“We want to make the people who come to the College World Series have a good time and don’t have to worry about safety and security,” Desler said.

Desler encourages members of the public to be proactive in alerting law enforcement and security if something looks suspicious. That can be done by alerting a nearby police officer or calling 911.

“If you see something, say something,” he said.

