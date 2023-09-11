A Texas man accused of stabbing a 61-year-old Omaha woman to death in her home in 2021 has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree murder.

Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, now 20, entered a plea of no contest last week to charges of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was initially charged with first-degree murder alongside the weapons charge in connection with the gruesome murder of Jolene Harshbarger on Halloween morning in 2021.

The case was set to go to trial in October. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said in an interview that prosecutors will be asking for a “considerable sentence” given the brutal nature of the crime.

According to court documents and previous in-court testimony from detectives, Dejaynes-Beaman, then 18, and his father had arrived in Omaha just weeks before the killing. They were staying with family members who lived in the same south Omaha neighborhood as Harshbarger.

Though it’s unclear exactly when Dejaynes-Beaman and Harshbarger first met, both were at a garage sale held by Dejaynes-Beaman’s cousin on Oct. 29. A witness at the garage sale later told police that he saw Dejaynes-Beaman grab Harshbarger’s butt, and that she seemed to be upset by the incident.

Harshbarger repeatedly told her ex-boyfriend, who she remained close with, and her live-in adult son that the teen’s advances made her uncomfortable and afraid. Dejaynes-Beaman reportedly showed up at Harshbarger’s door on Oct. 29 to return a jacket and to ask Harshbarger to have sex with him. She declined.

Security footage showed Dejaynes-Beaman leave his cousin’s home at about 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 30 and head towards Harshbarger’s house. When he returned hours later, he was covered in blood.

Harshbarger was found by her son early on Halloween morning, nearly naked and stabbed to death in her bed. Blood covered the mattress, walls and even splattered the ceiling and an adjacent bathroom.

She had been stabbed 12 times in the head, neck, arms and upper back. Multiple stab wounds pierced the occipital bone at the base of Harshbarger’s skull, reaching the lower portion of her brain. At least one stab wound went all the way through Harshbarger’s hand, which prosecutors say shows that she attempted to defend herself.

During initial court appearances, prosecutors said that Harshbarger’s autopsy showed signs of “violent sexual penetration,” or rape. But Dejaynes-Beaman was never charged with sexual assault.

The Omaha police gang units and SWAT team arrived on Halloween night at the home where Dejaynes-Beaman was staying to execute a search warrant. It took nearly two hours, multiple flash bangs and broken windows for Dejaynes-Beaman to surrender.

Once taken into custody, Dejaynes-Beaman initially denied any involvement with Harshbarger. But he later told police during an interrogation that he went to Harshbarger’s home where they had consensual, “normal” sex on the couch. Dejaynes-Beaman said that he “snapped” and killed Harshbarger after she told him that he wasn’t a good sexual partner.