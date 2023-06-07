One man was shot, two police officers were placed on administrative leave and three arrests were made following an apparent gunfight in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident is being investigated as a police shooting, though it's currently unclear if the injured man was shot by officers or by another party returning fire.

At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Omaha police officers were leaving a community meeting at a bank near 31st and Ames Avenues when they heard gunshots. The officers saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Jahari Love, standing outside of a vehicle in a strip mall parking lot with a long gun, shooting into a nearby home.

Three officers ran across Ames Avenue toward Love, and two of them fired their service weapons as they approached. Police have not determined if Love was shot by responding officers or by someone inside of the home returning fire.

The two officers who fired their service weapons, Capt. Jay Leavitt and Lt. Owen Gregg, have been placed on paid administrative leave. Leavitt has been with the department since 1998 and Gregg has been with the department since 2008.

Deputy Omaha Police Chief Thomas Schaffer said on Tuesday that officers appeared to have "stumbled onto an active gunbattle between the two groups."

"Immediately upon getting (Love) in custody, he and some of the witnesses nearby gave indications the house across the street was actually shooting at them, and that's what started it," Schaffer said.

Love was shot in his right wrist and was taken to Nebraska Medical Center. He has since been booked at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Two other people were arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of various charges related to the incident. Brandi Walker, 28, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats, evidence tampering and shooting at an occupied vehicle. Matthew Berg, 37, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and gun use.

Along with the Omaha Police Department's Officer Involved Investigations Team, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

