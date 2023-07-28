Three people charged in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries appeared in court for the first time Friday.

Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34, Alvin Melendez, 28, and Valeria Vasquez, 30, face various charges related to a July 23 shooting at the Citadel Apartments & Townhomes near 86th and Q Streets. Luis Romero-Rodriguez and Jose Lapop-Flores were both found shot in the head in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Hernandez-Melendez and Vasquez are married, according to the arrest affidavit. Melendez is Hernandez-Melendez's nephew.

Hernandez-Melendez, the alleged shooter, faces four felony charges: first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony. Douglas County Court Judge Marcena Hendrix ordered him to be held in custody without bail Friday.

According to prosecutors, Hernandez-Melendez agreed to speak with police after being advised of his Miranda rights and allegedly admitted to shooting the two men because he was upset about a "botched" cocaine deal.

Melendez faces charges of accessory to first-degree murder and evidence tampering, and was ordered by Hendrix to be held on $200,000 bail. He would need to pay 10%, or $20,000, to be released.

Vasquez is charged with accessory to first-degree murder and was ordered by Hendrix to be held on $25,000 bail, meaning she would need to pay 10%, or $2,500, to be released.

According to arrest affidavits and in-court statements from prosecutors:

Police were called to the Citadel Apartments on the evening of Sunday, July 23. The 911 caller told dispatchers that two people inside a white Mazda sedan had been shot in the head.

When medics arrived, they found Lapop-Flores, 24, in the driver's seat with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Creighton University Medical-Bergan Mercy and is still alive, but information about his current condition has not been released.

Romero-Rodriguez, 28, was declared dead at the scene.

Part of the shooting was captured by a surveillance camera at a nearby residence, which pointed into the Citadel's parking lot. The video showed three vehicles — a white Ford pickup truck, the white Mazda sedan, and a gray SUV — driving "in a procession with each other." All three cars pulled into the back of the Citadel Apartments parking lot.

The video captured a man in a red shirt near the Mazda before two gunshots rang out. The gray SUV and the white truck both fled from the scene after shots were fired.

The Omaha Police Department put out a bulletin requesting assistance in identifying the two suspect vehicles. On July 24, just one day after the killing, an OPD officer recognized the white pickup truck as one he had seen parked outside a home occupied by Alvin Melendez.

Melendez was located July 25 and agreed to be interviewed by detectives. He said that, on the day of the homicide, he received a phone call from Hernandez-Melendez asking for a ride.

When Melendez arrived at a gas station near 72nd and Grover Streets to pick up his uncle, he noted that several people were present: Romero-Rodriguez and Lapop-Flores, the two shooting victims; Hernandez-Melendez and his wife, Vasquez; and three other associates of Hernandez-Melendez's.

Melendez said that Hernandez-Melendez got in the pickup truck, and they drove to the Citadel Apartments with Romero-Rodriguez and Lapop-Flores following behind in the white Mazda. Vasquez and two others followed in the gray SUV.

According to Melendez, Hernandez-Melendez got out of the pickup truck after they arrived at the apartment complex and fired twice at the white Mazda. They then fled from the scene, and Hernandez-Melendez and Vasquez returned to their home in Ashland.

Police made contact with Hernandez-Melendez, Vasquez and two other parties at the home in Ashland on July 25, and all four people were transported to OPD headquarters to be interviewed. Hernandez-Melendez's cousin and friend, who were in the gray SUV, both told officers that Hernandez-Melendez had shot the two men in the Citadel Apartments parking lot.

Vasquez initially denied being present for a shooting, but later revised her story and said she saw her husband shoot the victims as they sat inside their vehicle.

All three defendants are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings in early September.