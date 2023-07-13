An 18-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were arrested following a Wednesday night incident in east Omaha where the teenager cut a 65-year-old man with a knife and the pair then took the older man’s car.

The alleged incident occurred near the boat docks at Levi Carter Park located near Carter Boulevard and 12th Street East. At 9:46 p.m., police responded to the scene and spoke with the 65-year-old man. The man told police he got into an argument with the 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

Police said the argument turned physical when the younger man cut the older man. Both the 18-year-old man and the woman then allegedly got inside the older man’s car and drove away. Police said the two people then were involved in a hit and run before they crashed at 5307 Lindbergh Drive, which is about one mile away from the park.

Police located the woman in the area. They later located the 18-year-old man at his residence.

The 18-year-old was arrested and taken to Douglas County Jail on suspicion of robbery and third-degree assault. The woman was arrested and taken to the jail on suspicion of theft by receiving.

The 65-year-old man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was treated for minor injuries.

