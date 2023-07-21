Two construction workers were injured in a cutting Friday morning after a fight broke out between them at a house being renovated in North Omaha.

Police responded to the house at 51st and Browne Streets shortly after 9 a.m. for a report of a cutting, according to Officer Chris Gordon with the Omaha Police Department.

Two people working for the same company at the house had both been cut and were taken to a hospital for treatment, Gordon said.

Charges in the case are pending, Gordon said.

City of Omaha records show that multiple construction permits have been issued for the house for kitchen and bathroom remodeling, installation of a deck and plumbing and air conditioning work.