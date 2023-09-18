A 20-year-old woman was injured in a Monday morning shooting near 72nd and Maple Streets, according to police.
According to a press release from the Omaha Police Department, police were called to Speedee Mart, located near 72nd and Maple Streets, for reports of a shooting victim around 10 a.m. Monday. The injured woman was located and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.
The woman told police she was in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex located at 73rd and Corby Streets when two men approached her and demanded money before shooting her.
Police located and detained two suspects in connection with the shooting. According to the press release, those suspects are being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.