A 20-year-old woman was injured in a Monday morning shooting near 72nd and Maple Streets, according to police.

According to a press release from the Omaha Police Department, police were called to Speedee Mart, located near 72nd and Maple Streets, for reports of a shooting victim around 10 a.m. Monday. The injured woman was located and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

The woman told police she was in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex located at 73rd and Corby Streets when two men approached her and demanded money before shooting her.