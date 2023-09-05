Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrested two White men Tuesday in connection with a northwest Omaha incident late Sunday night during which a Black man was allegedly assaulted and held against his will.

Holden Melia, 38, and Rett Bellamy, 42, are being held at the Douglas County Jail. The alleged assault took place in the area of 154th Street and Curtis Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood. An object made to look like a firearm was also allegedly used to intimidate the victim. The Sheriff’s Office said its investigation determined that the incident was racially motivated.

Melia was arrested on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment and terroristic threats. Bellamy was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment. The counts against both men have a hate crime notation.

Eric Sellers, a captain with the Sheriff’s Office, declined to provide more details about the alleged incident since deputies are still interviewing witnesses.

