A shooting at an Omaha cemetery Wednesday afternoon left two people dead, according to Omaha police.

Officers responded to the Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery at 5701 Center St. shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman dead inside of a vehicle in the cemetery's parking lot, Bonacci said. Two firearms were found inside the vehicle.

"There are some indications that this could be a murder-suicide," Bonacci said.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.