Two juveniles were taken to a hospital in critical condition early Monday following a shooting during a large gathering at a North Omaha park.

Police were called to N.P. Dodge Park about 3 a.m. for a report of shooting, an Omaha police spokesman said. Officers located Keegan Reeves, 13, and Shamar Mozee, 14, with gunshot wounds. The teens were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that are critical but not thought to be life threatening.

A third person, Kevin Jackson, 20, of Omaha, was taken by private vehicle to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

N.P. Dodge Park is located at 11001 John J. Pershing Dr. along the Missouri River. The park, open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., includes recreational facilities and camping.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to a shooting arrest.