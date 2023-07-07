Omaha fire and rescue personnel rescued two workers who were swept into a drain system near the Old Market Friday morning, police confirmed.

Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department said the two men, who are believed to be workers, were swept into a manhole near 19th and Howard Streets on Friday morning. One of the men was quickly pulled out.

The other man was found at about 10:20 a.m. near Leavenworth Street by the Missouri River.

According to scanner traffic, first responders were systematically checking the manholes in the area, and a camera was deployed into the sewers to locate the man.

Significant traffic restrictions are in place around the area. Rain is expected to continue throughout the afternoon.

Stay with Omaha.com for updates on this developing story.