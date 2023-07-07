Omaha firefighters rescued two workers Friday who were swept into a drain pipe downtown, including a man who was washed about a mile through city sewer pipes for about an hour before he was found and freed.

The two men, workers for a private contractor, were swept into a manhole near 19th and Howard Streets shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. One of the men was tethered to a safety system, and firefighters helped quickly pull him out.

The other man, who fire officials were told was not tethered, was swept into city sewers carrying rushing water from Friday's heavy rain, touching off a dramatic search and rescue effort by city fire and street maintenance crews and the contractor, Ace Pipe Cleaning. The man was finally located at about 10:20 a.m. near Fourth and Jones Streets, close to a city pumping station and the Missouri River.

The man had extricated himself from the water, but was trapped behind a metal grate covering the culvert, fire officials said. An Omaha Fire Department crew cut the grate and got the man free, Assistant Fire Chief Jason Bradley said.

The 41-year-old man was rushed by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center. His name and more information about his condition were not immediately available.

According to scanner traffic, first responders were systematically checking the manholes in the area, and a camera was deployed into the sewers to locate the man.

Sewer pipes get progressively bigger as they approach the river. Using maps and knowledge from the Omaha Public Works Department, rescuers fanned out over streets above the route the man was likely to be washed to look for him.

Rescuers thought his clothes could have caught on something in the pipes, Bradley said. It was also possible that he could be swept all the way into the Missouri River. The Fire Department staged a boat at the river to watch for him.

Rescuers were paying special attention to the area around 7th and Jones Streets. There's a wall in the sewer system there that diverts water to the river, Bradley said.

"That's why we were kind of concentrating our efforts down there, because they were thinking that he would have to have a lot of force to get up over the wall at 7th and Jones before he would get diverted south to Leavenworth and then the river," Bradley said.

It appears the man was carried over the wall. It was unclear Friday afternoon how he got out of the water stream and how he was found, but his head was above water when rescuers arrived.