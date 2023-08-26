A woman has died after a shooting Saturday evening in Papillion, according to police.

Papillion police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South Madison Street at 6:14 p.m. Saturday, according to Chief Christiaan Whitted with the Papillion Police Department.

As officers responded, a vehicle was seen leaving the scene, Whitted said. Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed near 84th and Harrison Streets. Police took the man who was driving into custody without further incident.

Police did not provide further details about the victim or the man taken into custody Saturday night.