A woman walking along the Keystone Trail in northwest Omaha was grazed by a bullet Thursday, Omaha police said.

Police responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Boyd Street at 11:58 a.m. and found a woman with a graze wound to her right leg, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. The woman's injury was not life-threatening.

The woman told police that she and a friend were walking along the Keystone Trail when they heard approximately four gunshots in the area.

Police established a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect Thursday afternoon, but no suspects were located.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.