 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crisp, clear night on tap for Omaha's New Year's Eve fireworks
0 comments
top story

Crisp, clear night on tap for Omaha's New Year's Eve fireworks

{{featured_button_text}}

Bundle up for Omaha's New Year's Eve fireworks show.

A crisp and mostly clear winter night is on tap.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fireworks are one of the signature events of the Holiday Lights Festival, and they're set to kick off at 7 p.m. from Parking Lot D of the CHI Health Center.

Free parking is available downtown beginning at 5 p.m. and in parking lots at the convention center and nearby TD Ameritrade Park. The Gene Leahy Mall and portions of the riverfront are closed for construction.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees in Omaha at 7 p.m., with a light wind out of the southeast.

The fireworks show is choreographed to a medley that will be played on FM radio station Star 104.5.

Photos: New Year's Eve fireworks show in downtown Omaha

1 of 9

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert