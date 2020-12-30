Crisp, clear night on tap for Omaha's New Year's Eve fireworks

Bundle up for Omaha's New Year's Eve fireworks show.

A crisp and mostly clear winter night is on tap.

The fireworks are one of the signature events of the Holiday Lights Festival, and they're set to kick off at 7 p.m. from Parking Lot D of the CHI Health Center.

Free parking is available downtown beginning at 5 p.m. and in parking lots at the convention center and nearby TD Ameritrade Park. The Gene Leahy Mall and portions of the riverfront are closed for construction.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees in Omaha at 7 p.m., with a light wind out of the southeast.

The fireworks show is choreographed to a medley that will be played on FM radio station Star 104.5.

