Crop-dusting helicopter takes out power line near Clarinda, Iowa

A helicopter caused about $270,000 in damage when it took down a power line Monday while spraying crops north of Clarinda, Iowa.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. in the area of 180th Street and Redwood Avenue, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said. Investigators determined that a helicopter owned by JBI Helicopters of Louisiana and flown by Oren W. Perkins of Abbeville, Louisiana, unintentionally cut a power line with its blade. 

Perkins, who was not injured, then returned the helicopter to its landing zone in Montgomery County. Deputies notified the FAA of the incident.

The power line is owned by Mid-American Energy and the transformer is owned by Southwest Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

