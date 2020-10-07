Cross-country adoption tour making weekend stop at Nebraska Humane Society

Dogs without homes will be roaming a meadow — on leashes and with handlers — during a weekend adoption event at the Nebraska Humane Society.

Cats that lack humans will be hanging out in the Humane Society's "kitty camper."

Fido Friendly Magazine is serving as host for Saturday's adoption event. It is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the meadow near the Humane Society, which is near 89th and Fort Streets.

This is the 12th year that the magazine has hosted a cross-country pet adoption tour. Officials will be on site with a giant prize wheel.

The idea is to promote adoptions, said Pam Wiese, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society.

Because of the pandemic, the only way to meet animals at the shelter has been by appointment. Appointments have been first-come, first-served.

Saturday's event will let prospective adopters meet animals without an appointment. Those who do adopt an animal can draw for a discount on the adoption fee. Adoption applications can be filled out in advance at nehumanesociety.org.