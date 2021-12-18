Crowd places more than 2,700 wreaths at Omaha National Cemetery

As the wind blew and temperatures plunged late Saturday morning, most of the about 1,000 people at Omaha National Cemetery dutifully picked up one of 2,717 wreaths and placed it at the gravesite of a military veteran.

Afterward, many paused momentarily at the gravesite to honor the service member.

Those simple acts were part of a larger event in which 2 million wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans across America one week before Christmas. The annual event, dubbed Wreaths Across America, included more than 16 locations in Nebraska.

The event has grown since organizer Mary Blodgett brought Wreaths Across America to Omaha in 2007.

Having started off with 105 wreaths that year, Blodgett — whose family includes three brothers who served in the Vietnam War, her World War II veteran father and her Korean War veteran stepfather — has seen her labors bear fruit as the crowd and the number of volunteers have grown, along with the number of wreaths.

“I am from a family of a lot of veterans, so I think it’s very important to honor them,” she said after the ceremony.