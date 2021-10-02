Crowd rallies in Omaha in opposition to Texas abortion law

The chants echoed outside the City-County Building in Omaha on Saturday afternoon.
“Keep abortion safe and legal. Stop the ban,” members of the crowd shouted, raising their signs into the air.
Brandi Bothe stood at a podium overlooking the crowd. The event organizer dove into another chant before wrapping up the Rally for Reproductive Rights.
The rally was organized in response to the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September.
The law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant. No exceptions are made in cases of rape or incest. Enforcement is left to private citizens, who are entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they are successful in suing not just abortion providers but anyone found to have helped a woman get an abortion.
The Biden administration on Friday urged a federal judge to block the law.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, an abortion opponent, has praised the Texas law and suggested that it could be a model for Nebraska policymakers in the coming year. He has also encouraged people to take part in planned anti-abortion activities, including Sunday’s Life Chain event.
Nebraska currently bans abortions after 20 weeks post-fertilization, or about 22 weeks into the pregnancy as most medical professionals calculate gestation. The state also bans certain abortion methods, including the two most commonly used methods for later-term abortions.
Soon after the Texas law was enacted, the national Women’s March organization announced its plan to rally against the ban. Abortion rights supporters across the country joined in marches and rallies Saturday, including one outside the U.S. Supreme Court building.
“It was so important that we join that conversation,” said Bothe, co-chair of the Omaha Women’s March.
Dr. Deborah Turner, president of the League of Women Voters and associate medical director of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, spoke at the Omaha rally.
“The new Texas vigilante law goes against everything our nation stands for,” she told the crowd. “In our democracy, others do not have the right to infringe on your right to choose.”
This report contains material from the Associated Press.
