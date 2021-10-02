Crowd rallies in Omaha in opposition to Texas abortion law

The chants echoed outside the City-County Building in Omaha on Saturday afternoon.

“Keep abortion safe and legal. Stop the ban,” members of the crowd shouted, raising their signs into the air.

Brandi Bothe stood at a podium overlooking the crowd. The event organizer dove into another chant before wrapping up the Rally for Reproductive Rights.

The rally was organized in response to the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September.

The law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant. No exceptions are made in cases of rape or incest. Enforcement is left to private citizens, who are entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they are successful in suing not just abortion providers but anyone found to have helped a woman get an abortion.

The Biden administration on Friday urged a federal judge to block the law.