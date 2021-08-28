Crowds bear heat and humidity to see Wyclef Jean, Elvis Costello at Memorial Park

The blankets and chairs popped up before sunrise on the Memorial Park hillside Saturday, placed by groups of families and friends hoping to stake out the perfect spot for the evening's concert.
Kathy McKain placed her handmade red, white and blue blanket on the hillside at 5 a.m., more than 12 hours before the City of Omaha Celebrates America concert began.
Mike Downey and wife Ann Downey sat with McKain and her daughter on the blanket, catching up before the concert began. The group expected more friends to join them by the end of the night. The blanket can fit up to 75 people, they pointed out with pride.
After COVID-19 canceled last year's concert, Mike Downey said it was "nice to spend an evening together celebrating the music."
"It's nice to have a conversation face to face," he said. "Phone calls are fine, but you can't hug through a phone call."
Crowds were still trickling in when Mayor Jean Stothert took the stage just before 6 p.m. A steady breeze cut through the hot and humid evening as Stothert asked concertgoers to pause in remembrance of Cpl. Daegan Page, a Millard South graduate killed in Afghanistan on Thursday.
"As we gather for a concert to celebrate our country, let's also remember the sacrifices that so many have made," she said.
Her words were followed by a performance of the national anthem by Senior Airman Mario Foreman-Powell.
Saturday was Foreman-Powell's first Memorial Park concert since he and his husband arrived in Omaha area three years ago.
"As a vocalist in the band, (the performance) is my way to honor, inspire and connect with people, especially with everything that's going on right now," he said after his performance.
He said "the energy and the support from around the community" is "amazing to see."
For Candy Pam and husband Riley Pam, Saturday's concert was one of many Memorial Park concerts they've attended over the years.
With a prime spot near the stage, Candy Pam said it was nice to go out again after last year's cancellation. She and her husband were looking forward to Wyclef Jean's performance.
"Still, we've got to take precautions," she said. "Keep that social distance regardless of where you're at."
Wyclef Jean took the stage at 7:15 p.m., followed by headliner Elvis Costello & the Layabouts. The night, as is the event's tradition, ended with eyes to the sky as fireworks lit up the night.
