Crowds bear heat and humidity to see Wyclef Jean, Elvis Costello at Memorial Park

"As we gather for a concert to celebrate our country, let's also remember the sacrifices that so many have made," she said.

Her words were followed by a performance of the national anthem by Senior Airman Mario Foreman-Powell.

Saturday was Foreman-Powell's first Memorial Park concert since he and his husband arrived in Omaha area three years ago.

"As a vocalist in the band, (the performance) is my way to honor, inspire and connect with people, especially with everything that's going on right now," he said after his performance.

He said "the energy and the support from around the community" is "amazing to see."

For Candy Pam and husband Riley Pam, Saturday's concert was one of many Memorial Park concerts they've attended over the years.

With a prime spot near the stage, Candy Pam said it was nice to go out again after last year's cancellation. She and her husband were looking forward to Wyclef Jean's performance.

"Still, we've got to take precautions," she said. "Keep that social distance regardless of where you're at."