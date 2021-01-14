CUMC closed, Omaha apartment building evacuated after 'hazardous materials' incident

Creighton University Medical Center on the Creighton campus was closed late Thursday night and some nearby apartments were evacuated because of "a hazardous materials" incident, according to emergency dispatchers.

According to emergency scanner reports, someone in one of the apartments was mixing the poison ricin in an attempt to overdose. The patient was taken to the Creighton hospital for treatment. There is no antidote for ricin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Omaha Fire Department brought in crews to investigate and decontaminate as necessary. It's not clear how many people were evacuated from the apartments, which dispatchers said were located at 720 N. 20th St.

Nancy Gaarder Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com