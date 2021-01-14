 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CUMC closed, Omaha apartment building evacuated after 'hazardous materials' incident
0 comments

CUMC closed, Omaha apartment building evacuated after 'hazardous materials' incident

{{featured_button_text}}

Creighton University Medical Center on the Creighton campus was closed late Thursday night and some nearby apartments were evacuated because of "a hazardous materials" incident, according to emergency dispatchers.

According to emergency scanner reports, someone in one of the apartments was mixing the poison ricin in an attempt to overdose. The patient was taken to the Creighton hospital for treatment. There is no antidote for ricin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Omaha Fire Department brought in crews to investigate and decontaminate as necessary. It's not clear how many people were evacuated from the apartments, which dispatchers said were located at 720 N. 20th St. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert