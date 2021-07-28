Cunningham Lake to reopen Aug. 5 with full boating access after $23 million redevelopment

Grab the bikes, the boats and the babies.

After a three-year wait and $23 million in changes, Cunningham Lake will reopen to the public Aug. 5.

And when it does, the lake will open to all boats, an about-face from a proposal put forth by the private foundation that will operate the park.

The reopening of the 1,050-acre park will give members of the public their first chance to bike or walk the new 6-mile concrete path around the lake, pitch a tent or trailer at one of the new campsites or revisit a favorite cove in Omaha’s largest lake.

“It’s beautiful,” said Brook Bench, executive director of the foundation that renovated the park. “The lake is pretty and scenic, and when people see the trail and how pretty it is, I think they will be impressed. The renovations are spectacular.”

The renovations come with greater security and more strictly enforced park rules — a change for those accustomed to using the once laid-back park. No more ATVS, dogs off leash or wading with the family along the beach. Horse riders will still have trails, but will be kept away from some areas where people might have seen them before.