Customers will see no rate increase from OPPD for fifth straight year
For the fifth year in a row, Omaha Public Power District customers will see no rate increase.

The utility's corporate operating plan was presented to OPPD's Board of Directors this week.

The proposed $1.4 billion budget demonstrates "OPPD’s commitment to its mission of providing affordable, reliable and environmentally sensitive energy services," OPPD said in a press release.

The preliminary corporate operating plan also includes financial resources to further the expansion of the electric system for Power with Purpose, OPPD’s utility-scale solar project.

Most of that funding would go toward the construction of modernized natural gas plants that will serve as backup to the solar. These facilities will operate 5% to 15% of the time, as needed per market conditions.

The preliminary corporate operating plan can be viewed online at OPPDCommunityConnect.com.

