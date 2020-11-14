Customers will see no rate increase from OPPD for fifth straight year

For the fifth year in a row, Omaha Public Power District customers will see no rate increase.
The utility's corporate operating plan was presented to OPPD's Board of Directors this week.
The proposed $1.4 billion budget demonstrates "OPPD’s commitment to its mission of providing affordable, reliable and environmentally sensitive energy services," OPPD said in a press release.
The preliminary corporate operating plan also includes financial resources to further the expansion of the electric system for Power with Purpose, OPPD’s utility-scale solar project.
Most of that funding would go toward the construction of modernized natural gas plants that will serve as backup to the solar. These facilities will operate 5% to 15% of the time, as needed per market conditions.
The preliminary corporate operating plan can be viewed online at OPPDCommunityConnect.com.
