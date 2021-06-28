CWS ambassadors offer warm Omaha welcome

A high-five, a point in the right direction, a recommendation for where to buy a milkshake.
Bruce Oulson was providing it all at the College World Series on Friday. He was among a handful of volunteer CWS “ambassadors" working a mid-day shift. Clad in CWS-branded gear, the vertical flags sticking out of backpacks and waving above — sometimes into — their heads serve as beacons in the crowds that surround TD Ameritrade Park.
The “ambassador” title may seem a little lofty. But, it's an accurate word to describe the role that helps people feel welcome and comfortable at the tournament and, more broadly, in Omaha.
Ambassadors offer to take photos in all the popular spots around the stadium. They field questions from visitors about tickets, the stadium, the tournament, the surrounding area, the weather and more. At the volunteers' home base tent, there are laminated maps and manuals with pertinent information to answer common questions, such as locations for first aid, baby changing stations, and courtesy phones.
“It encompasses so many different things: There’s public service, guest service, local knowledge, hopefully some decent advice — a little bit of connection with people,” Oulson said.
On one of Oulson's many laps around the stadium's outskirts Friday, a visitor asked when tickets for Saturday would be sold. Oulson explained to him Vanderbilt would have to win to force a game. Another fan asked if her bag complied with the stadium's requirements, he offered tips. On a recent blazing summer day, he offered people sunscreen.
Hearing him heartily recommend Zesto for ice cream and confidently point people to the most convenient gate based on their ticket, one might assume Oulson lives in Omaha. No, he's just a fan.
He and his wife live in Nashville, Tennessee. They've traveled to Omaha for the World Series for years, but for 2021, he came solo. It was his first time volunteering, and he welcomes out-of-towners like him with the warmth of a local.
“We just love Omaha," Oulson said. "The people are great. Of course, we love college baseball, and at this level it’s just outstanding, quality baseball.”
Josh Point, who lives in Omaha, has been volunteering for the CWS since 2003. He said he sees a certain level of commitment from the community that is not easy to replicate in other cities.
This year, he said the crowd is a little different as the COVID-19 pandemic continues: For one, there are fewer young children, which Point attributes to their current ineligibility for vaccinations. A difference, he said, but "an appropriate difference."
He's been there through other changes to operations, such as when the tournament transitioned from the beloved Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium to the shiny new location at TD Ameritrade Park.
“Change management for the community can be hard, and that’s why an ambassador is there," Point said.
Talking to Oulson, Point, and Brett Emsick, who has volunteered for 11 years, it's obvious how much it means to them to be part of this annual, iconic event.
“It’s a great piece of Americana — baseball, hot dogs, and the College World Series," said Emsick, who lives in Council Bluffs. "Is there anything better than that?"