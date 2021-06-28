CWS ambassadors offer warm Omaha welcome

Hearing him heartily recommend Zesto for ice cream and confidently point people to the most convenient gate based on their ticket, one might assume Oulson lives in Omaha. No, he's just a fan.

He and his wife live in Nashville, Tennessee. They've traveled to Omaha for the World Series for years, but for 2021, he came solo. It was his first time volunteering, and he welcomes out-of-towners like him with the warmth of a local.

“We just love Omaha," Oulson said. "The people are great. Of course, we love college baseball, and at this level it’s just outstanding, quality baseball.”

Josh Point, who lives in Omaha, has been volunteering for the CWS since 2003. He said he sees a certain level of commitment from the community that is not easy to replicate in other cities.

This year, he said the crowd is a little different as the COVID-19 pandemic continues: For one, there are fewer young children, which Point attributes to their current ineligibility for vaccinations. A difference, he said, but "an appropriate difference."

He's been there through other changes to operations, such as when the tournament transitioned from the beloved Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium to the shiny new location at TD Ameritrade Park.