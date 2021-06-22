CWS draws handful of performers from across country in national anthem search

The College World Series has drawn performers from across the country to sing the national anthem at this year's College World Series.

When the search for performers began, organizers weren't sure what sort of restrictions would be in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. They opted to follow NCAA guidelines, which meant having virtual performances until the championship series, said Katie Karmazin, senior project coordinator with College World Series of Omaha. That helped to open up the competition nationally.

About 150 applicants from 27 states applied, Karmazin said. Though most performers hail from the Omaha area, a handful come from out of state.

"They didn't have to come to a live audition. It eliminated the travel cost, stage fright and scheduling conflicts," she said. "We're just grateful that the series is happening and that we were able to have some sort of national anthem. We were able to adapt and open it up for everybody to have a new opportunity this year."

Completed performances have been by: