CWS draws handful of performers from across country in national anthem search

The College World Series has drawn performers from across the country to sing the national anthem at this year's College World Series.
When the search for performers began, organizers weren't sure what sort of restrictions would be in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. They opted to follow NCAA guidelines, which meant having virtual performances until the championship series, said Katie Karmazin, senior project coordinator with College World Series of Omaha. That helped to open up the competition nationally.
About 150 applicants from 27 states applied, Karmazin said. Though most performers hail from the Omaha area, a handful come from out of state.
"They didn't have to come to a live audition. It eliminated the travel cost, stage fright and scheduling conflicts," she said. "We're just grateful that the series is happening and that we were able to have some sort of national anthem. We were able to adapt and open it up for everybody to have a new opportunity this year."
Completed performances have been by:
- Darian Sanders from Louisville, Kentucky
- Nicole Solberg, Maddie Rushing and Violet Hudson from Lincoln
- Michelle Brooks-Thompson from West Springfield, Massachusetts
- Creighton Prep Chamber Choir from Omaha
- The Voices of Boys Town from Omaha
- Rochelle Clark from Sioux City, Iowa
- Paul Steege from Omaha
- Jackie Akers from Carson, Iowa
Remaining performances will be from:
- Game 9: Ed Borgeson, Omaha
- Game 10: Bloomingdale School of Music's Virtual Flute Choir, New York
- Game 11: Millard North High School's Northern Lights Men's A Cappella Group, Omaha
- Game 12: Lincoln Southwest High School's Varsity Hawktet, Lincoln
- Game 13, if necessary: Heartland Harmonizers Barbershop Chorus directed by Scott Coombs, Omaha
- Game 14, if necessary: Sammy Cope, Omaha
- Finals 1: Drew Duncan, Lincoln
- Finals 2: Mario Foreman-Powell from the Heartland of America Band, Offutt Air Force Base
- Finals 3, if necessary: Brian Corey, Omaha
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2