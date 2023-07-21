Kevin and Bonnie Culjat almost couldn’t believe the checks they wrote earlier this week.

Fresh off another College World Series, the owners of Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina wrote nine checks that totaled $142,524. Eight of the checks went to the food banks of the universities that participated in this year’s CWS. The ninth check was sent to Omaha’s Food Bank for the Heartland.

The donations were made possible by the eye-popping number of jello shots purchased at Rocco’s, which is adjacent to Charles Schwab Field across 13th Street, during the CWS. Fans collectively purchased 95,030 shots. That total was almost three times more than the previous record of 32,058 set last year.

“I would have never in my wildest dreams thought that I’d be sitting down and writing a check for that kind of donation to anything but this has just taken on a life of its own,” Culjat said Wednesday. “When we sat down yesterday and we wrote those nine checks, we just kind of took a deep breath. My wife and I thought this is pretty amazing where this thing has gone.”

One dollar from each shot sold was donated to the food banks of the respective teams.

Louisiana State University fans drove the record-setting competition. Having purchased 68,888 jello shots, they ensured their university’s food bank received a $68,888 donation from the Culjats.

LSU’s total was boosted by some big purchases. One came from Raising Cane’s founder and LSU alumnus Todd Graves, who spent $30,000 on 6,000 jello shots for his team. Louisiana attorney Gordon McKernan purchased 8,888 “rally shots” for the Tigers.

Brandon Common, the interim vice president for student affairs at LSU, said the Culjats’ donation is the “largest singular donation” LSU’s food pantry has received in its 10-year history. Common thanked LSU fans for their support.

“We’re not just a university. We’re a family,” he said.

The Culjats also donated money to the following university food banks:

• Wake Forest University: $7,628

• Texas Christian University: $7,070

• University of Florida: $4,136

• Oral Roberts University: $3,323

• University of Tennessee: $2,207

• Stanford University: $912

• University of Virginia: $872

Additionally, 50 cents from each shot sold was donated to Omaha's Food Bank for the Heartland. Stephanie Sullivan, assistant director of marketing and communications, said the Culjats’ $47,488 donation will provide more than 142,000 meals throughout the food bank’s coverage area of 93 counties this summer.

“It’s invaluable to us and the neighbors in need that we serve. It allows us to keep our food pantries across Nebraska and western Iowa stocked with fresh, nutritious food,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan added the Culjats’ donation is especially timely because food bank donations typically are lower during summer.

Culjat said he and Bonnie came up with donating some jello shot proceeds to food banks after coming across one at the University of Mississippi a couple of years ago. The Culjats saw parallels with their own story of struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic when they saw who used the food bank.

“Coming off COVID, when I was real close to losing my businesses and (remembering) how hard that was, it kind of hit home with my wife and I,” Culjat said. “I can’t imagine getting up every day and wondering how you’re going to feed your family. That’s something I just can’t really comprehend.”

In addition to the Culjats’ donations, Jevo, a Nashville, Tennessee, company that assisted Rocco’s in making the tens of thousands of jello shots with its automated gelatin shot machines, said it also plans to make donations to the food banks.

John Oberg, Jevo’s chief operating officer, said the company is currently calculating the amount of its donations after expenses. Like the Culjats, Oberg has empathy for those who don’t have secure access to food.

“Food insecurity is the worst,” he said. “I was a broke college student at one time. There was a lot of time when we just didn’t have food. And that really stung.”

Oberg added the Jevo team was “really dialed in” to the Culjats’ desire to help the hungry through the jello shot completion.

Not every jello shot that was bought was actually served. When people purchase thousands of shots at once, they knew they were doing so for charitable reasons, Culjat said.

“They know they’re only going to get a couple of hundred shots for their money. But they just like being a part of it,” he said. “It works out well for everybody.”