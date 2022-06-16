CWS kicks off with Fan Fest and opening ceremonies as fans flood into Omaha

Every chance they get, Charlotte and Riley Mann attend the College World Series.

The baseball games? No, that's not what gets Charlotte, 11, and Riley, 12, excited. They like the free events and games at Fan Fest prior to the start of the CWS.

On Thursday the girls had blue and orange streaks — a nod to their brother's baseball team — painted in their hair at one of the booths.

While munching on a free sample of pop-flavored shaved ice, the Manns showed off their baseballs covered in autographs from CWS players. For these Omaha residents, the baseballs weren't only souvenirs but also represented their new allegiances to certain teams.

Riley Mann will be rooting for Stanford because their players were the nicest while signing autographs.

Charlotte Mann will be rooting for Arkansas after meeting the costumed mascot for the Razorbacks, who stuck a baseball bat in its nose and signed her baseball.

Their mother, Annie Mann, will be rooting for Notre Dame because she said she doesn't want to root for a team in the Southeastern Conference or a team from Texas.

Baseball games start Friday but on Thursday fans were able to participate in nearly 13 hours of free events at the pre-event Fan Fest, culminating with the opening ceremonies and a fireworks display Thursday evening.

Many of those events are back after being completely nixed or severely limited since the start of the pandemic.

Denise Gregory and Martha Richard, who both live in Texas, spent Thursday afternoon sitting at a table in the Fan Fest area while their young sons played nearby. Both came to Omaha with their sons' baseball team. Their sons will play in a nearby tournament and attend a few CWS games.

They both said they are most excited about the atmosphere of the CWS and the memories their sons will make watching and playing baseball in Omaha.

Gregory, originally from Oklahoma, spent part of her time texting photos of the stadium to increasingly jealous Sooners fans back home.

Fans were already filling Omaha streets on Thursday. They wore baseball hats with Razorbacks, polos with "Rebels" stitched on the front and burnt orange T-shirts with sayings like "Texas vs all y'all."

White tents were up in parking lots and blocked off streets for vendors to sell CWS gear near the newly named Charles Schwab Field. Bars near the stadium were packed with people.

For the Manns, the CWS means more than autographed baseballs or a day of free fun.

Annie Mann grew up attending the CWS. She met her husband during the CWS 18 years ago at a bar near Rosenblatt Stadium.

As fans from all over the country drive and fly into Omaha, Annie Mann said it's a chance for people to see how cool Omaha is and to experience how much the city has to offer.

"I love the life it brings to Omaha," she said.

