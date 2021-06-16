CWS, NCAA officials talk food, security, fan events ahead of tournament

Pandemic protocol

CWS officials will conduct more sanitization during and between games, and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the stadium, Duren said.

Fans have a role to play too, Diesing said. Masks won't be required, but he encouraged people to wear one if they feel the need.

A Nebraska Medical Center doctor this week said people who are unvaccinated should stay away from the event.

"If you're sick, it's OK if you stay home and watch it on television," Diesing said.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Douglas County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot on 10th Street, north of the CHI Health Center.

Despite the many changes this year, Diesing said he's excited for a return to baseball.