CWS, Swim Trials in Omaha will be cash-free, but 'reverse ATMs' will be on site

If fans are allowed in stands this summer at Omaha's marquee sporting events, they should leave the cash at home.
As an added safety measure during the pandemic, the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park are no longer accepting cash to limit person-to-person contact. Concession stands, ticket windows and other purchase points now only accept credit and debit cards, along with mobile pay options.
But there's still an option for those who only have cash on hand: reverse ATMs.
The touchscreen machines allow people to insert cash and receive a Visa debit card in return, which can then be used in the venues. There is no fee to convert cash, and if you have a balance on the card on your way out the door, you can use it anywhere that accepts Visa.
Four machines are currently in the convention center and arena, two of which will move to the ballpark once the Creighton baseball season begins.
"Especially when we're trying to slowly resume events, health and safety is our number one priority," said Kristyna Engdahl, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority.
MECA manages the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park.
The change will most notably affect the NSAA state wrestling tournament later this month, the NCAA volleyball tournament in April and the College World Series and U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, both of which are scheduled for June.
But the cash-free policy applies to any events moving forward, including the Omaha Home & Garden Expo next week.
Officials got to see the reverse ATMs in action last weekend during a volleyball tournament at the arena.
"There's always that initial learning curve that people find really inconvenient, which we totally understand," Engdahl said. "But for the most part, people are understanding that we're doing this with their health and safety in mind."
People will still have the option to pay for parking with cash.
The new cashless policy is among several changes that visitors to the CHI will notice.
Most concession stand items now come in individual packaging, from the warm salted pretzels down to cutlery and salt and pepper packets, and some menu items have been changed to reduce contact between concession workers.
Plastic barriers have been installed in front of registers, and only every other register is open.
People can also pull up a menu on their smartphone, order food and drinks directly from the mobile device and pick up their grub from a designated location.
"A lot of time was spent really developing the plan and the path forward to ... be able to welcome guests back into the facility safely and give them that peace of mind," said Tyler Humphrey, executive chef of the arena, convention center and ballpark.
