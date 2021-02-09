CWS, Swim Trials in Omaha will be cash-free, but 'reverse ATMs' will be on site

If fans are allowed in stands this summer at Omaha's marquee sporting events, they should leave the cash at home.

As an added safety measure during the pandemic, the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park are no longer accepting cash to limit person-to-person contact. Concession stands, ticket windows and other purchase points now only accept credit and debit cards, along with mobile pay options.

But there's still an option for those who only have cash on hand: reverse ATMs.

The touchscreen machines allow people to insert cash and receive a Visa debit card in return, which can then be used in the venues. There is no fee to convert cash, and if you have a balance on the card on your way out the door, you can use it anywhere that accepts Visa.

Four machines are currently in the convention center and arena, two of which will move to the ballpark once the Creighton baseball season begins.

"Especially when we're trying to slowly resume events, health and safety is our number one priority," said Kristyna Engdahl, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority.

MECA manages the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park.