CWS trash cleanup: MECA office staffers enlisted for late-night duty at TD Ameritrade Park
Empty cans and plastic bottles pile up at the College World Series. MECA has had problems finding enough workers to clean up after games, so the organization's executives have been pitching in.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Tachos, nachos and taquitos are among the items fans will be able to indulge in during the College World Series.

It isn't unusual for staffers with the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority to put in late nights during the College World Series. 

But this year, the crew has been up late on cleanup duty because of problems with tracking down workers for the series, said MECA spokeswoman Kristyna Engdahl.

Cleaning TD Ameritrade Park — from the club suites down to general admission seating — typically takes a crew of 50 or more about eight hours. The stadium is cleaned between games, but a broader cleanup effort takes place after the last game of the day.

Usually, the organization relies on temp agencies to help fill those roles, Engdahl said. But MECA is struggling to find people to take the jobs. 

Monday morning, Engdahl was at the stadium picking up trash alongside the organization's vice president of operations and the stadium manager. 

"At MECA, you know, we just all pitch in where we need to," Engdahl said. "Instead of waiting around, we all dive in and try to get it done." 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

