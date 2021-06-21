CWS works through glitches to mobile ticket switch

Though the College World Series allowed full capacity at TD Ameritrade Park, changes to the fan experience were expected this year.
One of the most prominent changes: A switch to mobile tickets. While they had been previously available, this is the first year that the CWS, due to COVID-19 precautions, didn't offer physical tickets.
To enter the stadium, fans empty their pockets at a security checkpoint and are scanned with a metal detector wand. After arriving at the entrance, fans must show the tickets on their phone, which is scanned by event staff.
Not all fans enjoyed the change, and there were some long lines on opening day Saturday.
“It makes it hard on a lot of people," said Jeff Griggs, on hand Sunday for the Texas-Mississippi State game. "You've got a lot of people that are not savvy to technology, and also when you get this many people in an area, download time and the speeds are slow. I just don't think it's ready for that yet.”
Some of the issues that cause a slowdown with paperless tickets can occur if tickets aren't scanned correctly, or the tickets take awhile to load on smartphones due to internet speed in the area.
Debby Smith said that, on Saturday, she arrived about 30 minutes before the first game to see lines that “wrapped around” the stadium.
“I think it’s gonna take awhile for everything to get smoothed out,” Smith said. “(Saturday) was really pressed in terms of getting people in, but today (Sunday) was very favorable.”
Griggs also said that Sunday’s entry was faster than Saturday. Neither had problems pulling up their tickets, but their frustrations stemmed from how long it took to enter the park. Another fan, Jack Yant, came for the first time Sunday and said he experienced no issues.
Kristyna Engdahl, spokeswoman for Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority — which handles ballpark operations — also said Saturday’s slate came with issues. The ticket scanning devices are “relatively new” and had some glitches. But MECA reassessed its plans between Saturday and Sunday’s games, and Engdahl said those issues were fixed, though “there’s always opportunity for unforeseen hiccups.”
Engdahl said fans should also consider going to other gates if they see long lines. Gates 3 and 4 on the east side of the ballpark typically have shorter lines than Gates 1 and 2.
“Both of those gates are often underutilized on game days and can really help expedite entry,” she said. “It may be a few extra steps, but it definitely cuts down on the wait time.”
Engdahl said that entry for Sunday’s first game went smoothly, and gates were cleared by the top of the first inning. At the 6 p.m. game between Texas and Mississippi State, traffic was flowing with short lines at most gates. More people were in line at Gates 1 and 2 than 3 and 4, however, the gates were again mostly clear by the time the game began.
There is confidence from fans and Engdahl that as the series goes on, the ticketing process will only continue to improve.
“I think it’ll work really well,” Smith said.