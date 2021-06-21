CWS works through glitches to mobile ticket switch

“I think it’s gonna take awhile for everything to get smoothed out,” Smith said. “(Saturday) was really pressed in terms of getting people in, but today (Sunday) was very favorable.”

Griggs also said that Sunday’s entry was faster than Saturday. Neither had problems pulling up their tickets, but their frustrations stemmed from how long it took to enter the park. Another fan, Jack Yant, came for the first time Sunday and said he experienced no issues.

Kristyna Engdahl, spokeswoman for Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority — which handles ballpark operations — also said Saturday’s slate came with issues. The ticket scanning devices are “relatively new” and had some glitches. But MECA reassessed its plans between Saturday and Sunday’s games, and Engdahl said those issues were fixed, though “there’s always opportunity for unforeseen hiccups.”

Engdahl said fans should also consider going to other gates if they see long lines. Gates 3 and 4 on the east side of the ballpark typically have shorter lines than Gates 1 and 2.

“Both of those gates are often underutilized on game days and can really help expedite entry,” she said. “It may be a few extra steps, but it definitely cuts down on the wait time.”