Cyberbullying expert to speak in Omaha about how to address kids' concerns

As parents, we can’t always be there to protect our children from bullying. Here are three things you can do to help your kid deal with bullying.

A few years ago, Richard Bennett said he wouldn't have thought he'd spend his time talking with strangers about cyberbullying and teen mental health.

But then he lost a niece to suicide.

"I don't know how much of it had to do with cyberbullying, but there's no question some of that was involved," said Bennett, coordinator of the Florence Kiwanis Club. "It sensitized us to how the issue is all around us."

Concerns about cyberbullying and its impact on youths has prompted the club to bring in a national expert to talk with students and the public.

Bennett said the Kiwanis Club is eager to get the word out  about the free presentation that is open to the public. It will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at McMillan Magnet Center, 3802 Redick Ave.

Sameer Hinduja, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center, will offer his insights based on the latest research. Hinduja also is a professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Florida Atlantic University.

Bullying is a part of life, and each generation has had to confront it, Hinduja said.

But cyberbullying, while less pervasive, takes the attacks to a new level, both Bennett and Hinduja said.

Hinduja said about 40% of children are the targets of cyberbullies, while about 75% of kids encounter bullying of the more traditional nature — in such places as the school lunchroom, hallway or playground.

Bennett said kids have a harder time defending themselves against a cyberbully.

"The anonymity of it takes away all your defenses," Bennett said. "In a school yard, you know who is bullying you. If you get bullied on a computer, you often don't know who is doing it, so you can't defend yourself.

"It's disseminated instantaneously, universally and it forces you to do things you normally wouldn't do. It's almost like extortion for these kids," he said.

Bennett, who also is executive director of the Mormon Trail Center, said he sees the impact even among the children visiting the center.

"Some of these kids are getting between 50 and 100 text messages a day," he said.

While many social media interactions are good, Bennett said cyberbullying can lead to poorer performance in school, dropping out, sextortion, anxiety and depression.

"It's not just suicide," he said. "Cyberbullying causes so many problems. Some of it is not knowing who you are, letting other people define you, often in negative terms."

The good news, Hinduja said, is that there are tools adults and young people can use to address cyberbullying in a healthier fashion.

Hinduja says it's important that adults take a "pro-social" approach to dealing with potential cyberbullying. In other words, adults need to understand technology, social media and its importance to young people.

Kids worry, he said, that they talk to adults about cyberbullying, the adults will "freak out" and take their device away. This makes young people more reluctant to be open with the adults in their lives.

"The main thing I'll be pounding the table on is for a calmer, more intelligent response," Hinduja said.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

