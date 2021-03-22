D.J.'s Hero Awards luncheon to take place at TD Ameritrade Park

The Salvation Army's annual D.J.'s Hero Awards luncheon is moving to a new location this year.

The awards luncheon is scheduled for June 2 at TD Ameritrade Park.

D.J.'s Hero Awards are named for D.J. Sokol, who died from cancer in 1999 when he was 18 years old. His parents, David and Peggy Sokol, honor their son through scholarships given to deserving high school seniors from across Nebraska. Winners are chosen for their resilience, perseverance and courage when overcoming adversity.

Byron Pitts, co-anchor of ABC News' "Nightline," is this year's keynote speaker. Pitts is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who in 2002 was named Journalist of the Year by the National Association of Black Journalists. His 2009 memoir, "Step Out on Nothing," chronicles how he overcame illiteracy and a stutter.

Pitts was set to be the keynote speaker at last year's luncheon, but the coronavirus pandemic caused the event to become a virtual presentation instead.

This year's event also will feature an appearance by baseball great Alex Gordon, who played for the Kansas City Royals and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He will sign autographs and participate in a Q&A session during pre-event activities.