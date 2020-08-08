Dad and Dude's excellent adventure takes them across big sky country

They spent mornings driving and afternoons touring and spent the nights in hotels along the way. Little traffic and few lines at prime destinations made their ambitious schedule easy. Steve said it felt like Becky was riding shotgun.

“We just loved seeing all the sights and couldn’t wait until we got to our next destination to see what it had to offer,’’ Steve said. “Time just kind of slipped away from us.’’

There were few hiccups. One was at Zion in southwest Utah. They didn’t realize they were supposed to make advance reservations for a shuttle tour, so they weren’t able to see that half of the park. Four Corners Monument was closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Colin never did get out his fishing rod but that was OK. He wants to go back to many of their stops to hike and camp with friends.

Steve said he felt Becky’s presence the most as he gazed out over the landscape at the summit of Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah. He knew how much she loved national parks from a family trip to California they had taken along with their daughter, Colleen, six years ago.

“That was what I envisioned when she did pass away — what had happened to her and where she had gone to,’’ he said. “That was pretty emotional for me.’’