Dad and Dude's excellent adventure takes them across big sky country

Steve and Becky Morrissey had talked about taking a trip to the western United States for their 40th wedding anniversary.
While Steve had seen some of the national parks they wanted to visit, Becky had never been to places like Mount Rushmore or Yellowstone National Park.
“Unfortunately, that didn’t happen,’’ he said.
Becky died of cancer 20 months ago, ending those plans. Then a friend suggested Steve take a trip or a cruise, just anything to get away.
“I just had never done things by myself,’’ Steve said. “My son wanted to make a trip like this, but he also didn’t want to make a trip like this alone.’’
That’s how dad and dude’s excellent adventure was born.
Dude is Steve’s nickname for his son Colin, a former long-distance runner at Millard South and Concordia University. Colin’s friends used to laugh at how they could hear Steve yelling, “Come on, Dude,’’ at every competition.
Last month, Steve and Colin, now 30, made a 12-state, 5,085-mile trip to 15 national and state parks and monuments together.
In just 10 days in their rented SUV, they visited places like Mount Rushmore, Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone, Glacier National Park, Salt Lake City, Zion National Park and the Grand Canyon. Big sky country, Steve calls it.
They spent mornings driving and afternoons touring and spent the nights in hotels along the way. Little traffic and few lines at prime destinations made their ambitious schedule easy. Steve said it felt like Becky was riding shotgun.
“We just loved seeing all the sights and couldn’t wait until we got to our next destination to see what it had to offer,’’ Steve said. “Time just kind of slipped away from us.’’
There were few hiccups. One was at Zion in southwest Utah. They didn’t realize they were supposed to make advance reservations for a shuttle tour, so they weren’t able to see that half of the park. Four Corners Monument was closed due to coronavirus concerns.
Colin never did get out his fishing rod but that was OK. He wants to go back to many of their stops to hike and camp with friends.
Steve said he felt Becky’s presence the most as he gazed out over the landscape at the summit of Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah. He knew how much she loved national parks from a family trip to California they had taken along with their daughter, Colleen, six years ago.
“That was what I envisioned when she did pass away — what had happened to her and where she had gone to,’’ he said. “That was pretty emotional for me.’’
But the trip wasn’t a sad one. It was a chance for father and son to bond away from a sporting event or a Husker football game as they always had.
Both had agreed they badly needed a vacation and they got a trip they’ll always remember.
“My son, he liked to hike and trail. At Yellowstone we saw Old Faithful and did a lot of things that each national park had to offer as well,’’ Steve said. “Everything just kind of clicked, we hit everything at the right time.’’
Photos: Our best staff photos of August 2020
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.