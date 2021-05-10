Dan + Shay to perform in Omaha this fall

Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay have an Omaha stop on their upcoming arena tour.

The country duo will play the CHI Health Center on Nov. 12. Tickets go on sale May 14 at noon.

The tour, including an Omaha stop, was rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new, rescheduled dates.

Dan + Shay are known for hits including "Tequila" and "Speechless" as well as "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber.

