'Dangerous situation': Omaha residents, city crews prepare for frigid temps & blowing snow

Blowing snow and dangerous cold blew into Omaha Wednesday as snow plows hit the streets to prepare for the first significant winter weather event of the season.

The Omaha metro area could see -40 degree wind chills Wednesday night and Thursday with up to 3 inches of snow overnight. The National Weather Service based in Valley also warns of 40 to 50 mph wind gusts, which could cause whiteout conditions.

Omaha's street maintenance department was already well into their snow operations when Public Works officials gathered for a press conference Wednesday morning.

With more than 100 snow plows and street graders ready to hit the streets, Austin Rowser, street maintenance engineer with public works, said the frigid cold presents unique challenges.

"The cold is going to effect our material usage," Rowser said. "Typically we rely very heavily on salt, but we're looking at temperatures cold enough that salt probably won't be very effective after midnight."

Crews will instead lay sand and will keep the department's maintenance shop running on overtime in case the cold shuts down snow equipment.

Last year, a shortage in street maintenance workers led employees from other divisions of the Public Works Department to fill in the gaps for snow prep and removal.

Rowser said that despite a large backlog of vacancies earlier this year, street maintenance is at a normal staffing level.

"The mayor has been very helpful with getting numbers up," Rowser said. "We always try to keep our staffing numbers at our budget levels."

Contractors will also be out to help clear residential streets. The city typically hires contractors when more than 2 inches of snow are in the forecast.

Omaha residents will have 48 hours after the city completes its snow removal operations to clear their sidewalks. If not cleared, the city will give the property owner 24 more hours before contacting a contractor and charging the property owner the bill.

Trash collection is likely to be canceled Thursday, due to the dangerous cold and the potential for high winds, said Jim Theiler, assistant director for environmental services.

Todd Pfitzer, city engineer, emphasized the dangers of the incoming weather.

"This is the type of storm where it's a good idea to throw some warm clothes in your backseat or trunk," Pfitzer said. "With the drifting and the visibility issues, if you get stuck and you have to walk even a short distance, you can be in a dangerous situation."

Photos: Winter weather blankets the Omaha area before Christmas