Dawn and Sid Dinsdale named Aksarben’s 2022 Most Honored Citizens

Dawn and Sid Dinsdale were named Aksarben’s Most Honored Citizens for 2022 during the annual Aksarben Ball celebration Saturday night.

Born in South Dakota, Dawn’s family relocated to Ralston when she was a child. She would go on to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Sid was born in Grand Island and raised in Palmer, Nebraska, where he worked in the family feedlots, hay and corn fields. After attending Hastings College for two years, he also attended UNL, where he met Dawn.

Dawn graduated with a bachelor of science in speech pathology and audiology, and earned a master’s in audiology from UNL. Sid graduated with a bachelor’s in finance. The couple married in 1976.

Dawn is known as a "Champion of Giving," an inveterate volunteer. She was named Woman of the Year by the Arthritis Foundation in 2015 and has served in various ways for Assure Women, Completely Kids, Children’s Respite Care Center, Habitat for Humanity, Lauritzen Gardens, Quality Living, Grace University, Special Olympics, Youth for Christ and Nebraska Children’s Home.

Sid is a member of the Omaha Business Hall of Fame. He has served on the boards of the University of Nebraska Foundation, Bellevue University, Methodist Health System, Ameritas Life Insurance Corporation, Omaha Children’s Hospital, the Platte Institute and Midland’s Community Hospital.

The couple are good-will ambassadors for the Midwest and have a "distinguished history" with Aksarben, Aksarben officials said. Sid became an Aksarben councillor in 2005, and a governor of the board in 2014. Dawn served on the Women’s Ball Committee as chair in 2006 and advisor in 2007 and was a proud member of Aksarben Friends.

Their daughter Alison was a countess in 2002; daughter Paige was a countess in 2004 and crowned Queen that same year; and their son Matt was an escort in 2007. Most recently, several of their grandchildren served as Aksarben pages.

In addition, Aksarben awarded 200 scholarships to Nebraska and western Iowa students. The scholarships go to students to attend the Nebraska college or university of their choice.

Now it its 127th year, nearly 1,750 people attended the event at the CHI Health Center, Aksarben officials said.