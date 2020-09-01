Day care dilemmas? Omaha businesses finding solutions (like taking your kids to work)

“There is no blueprint or playbook you can pull off the shelf and refer to,” he said. “There really is a lot of learning on the fly.”

Swanstrom said Centris continues to work on customized solutions for parents on his staff of nearly 300.

A COVID-19 task force was formed and surveys were sent to identify which schools were in session and which were doing virtual learning, so management could identify the challenges those parents faced.

Employees were made aware of all the benefits available to them under the CARES Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and were told that they could use vacation time as needed.

Members of the support staff have been able to continue working from home, and working at 50% capacity at two larger locations has allowed other parents to split time between the home and office. Flex time has become an even bigger tool.

“We try to ensure what they need from us ... to balance that work and home and kids and spouses,’’ Swanstrom said.

They also want to make sure that childless employees don’t feel like they are carrying too large a share of the workload. Swanstrom uses emails to keep staff informed and keeps other lines of communication open.