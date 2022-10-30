Day of the Dead celebrations planned across Omaha

As the Halloween season wraps up on Monday night, Omaha’s Hispanic community is preparing to celebrate a different holiday to honor its ancestors and cultural roots.

Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. In Hispanic cultures, the holiday marks a time to celebrate the lives of the deceased and keep their memory alive.

“It’s a form of giving back and finding a way to reach to the other side and be comfortable with it,” said Jose Garcia, executive director of the Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands. “Not doing the Halloween thing and being haunted and spooked. Not going to a funeral and seeing death — but recognizing death as a process, as a part of life. It’s incredible to see people realize how emotional it can be to be relieved of grief and celebrate the life of someone. It’s almost like a therapy.”

A central part of Día de Muertos celebrations are ofrendas, which are altars decorated to represent the dead. These altars are often placed in the home or near gravesites, while others are built in community spaces so that people can pay tribute together.

Garcia says that creating these spaces for people to celebrate as a community is integral to keeping culture and tradition alive and thriving.

“Día de Muertos is coming into the front, the vanguard, of how we are associating our Mexican identity,” he said. “We codify our history through tradition and culture. It’s an educational and a spiritual process.”

Multiple events across Omaha will celebrate the holiday during the first week of November. Look below for a list of ofrenda installations and verbal ofrenda performances.

Events

Two performances featuring poetry, music, dance and verbal ofrendas from local Hispanic artists will be open to the public on Nov. 1 and 2. Verbal ofrendas are live performances of plays or poetry that honor the life of the deceased. The term was coined by Scott Working at Metropolitan Community College about five years ago.

“He gathered poets, actors and playwrights and instructed them to remember their ancestors and write a poem or play or vignette as a type of verbal ofrenda,” Garcia said. “He took the memory of someone’s life and existence and turned it into poetry.”

The first performance will be held on Nov. 1 at the Metropolitan Community College South Omaha campus. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. at room 120 of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing. Admission is free.

At 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, another performance will be held at the Benson Theatre. Admission is $10 general and $5 for students and seniors (65+).

Ofrenda Installations

Multiple community ofrendas have been set up for anyone to honor their departed loved ones. Community members can bring a photo or memento of their loved one to add to the ofrenda.

The Boys Town Hall of History will have a community ofrenda open to the public until Nov. 4. The exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

There will also be a community ofrenda at St. Cecilia Cathedral’s Nash Chapel open until Nov. 6. It is open weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Ofrendas will also be installed at the Benson Theatre and at Metropolitan Community College as a complement to the performances.