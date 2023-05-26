Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The distinctive red and white hot air balloons of Rich Jaworski are no longer floating across Nebraska’s skies.

The 80-year-old from Blair isn’t flying anymore.

“You might say I outgrew ballooning,” he said.

Jaworski recently received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of safe flying from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Jaworski laughed about the many years he had to wait for the honor, which is earned by only a few, he said.

"It was nice. I got to invite all my old buddies back for the presentation," he said.

Jaworski bought the first of the 10 balloons he’s owned in 1972, all but two with red and white colors.

He’s flown almost 2,800 hours with 7,000 people. He’s also raised funds for many charities.

“My purpose in flying was to make people happy, and I certainly did that,” he said.

He holds three world records. The first two were for duration of flight — he kept his small balloon in the air for 23 hours and 11 minutes. The third was for flying a distance of 260 miles. He said setting records was a group effort.

He also participated in "extreme" ballooning experiences such as open basket flights at 28 degrees below-zero Fahrenheit and one flight to 33,000 feet.

He attained the highest achievable Fédération Aéronautique Internationale proficiency level, which has been awarded to only 21 balloonists worldwide.

In addition to flying, winning and organizing Nebraska competitive ballooning events, the longtime OPPD employee was a frequent speaker at national ballooning seminars and Nebraska elementary schools.

Jaworski himself became engrossed in balloons as a Boy Scout at the age of 12 when he went to Ak-Sar-Ben for an Omaha World War I veterans balloon exhibit and launch from the parking lot.

"I could see the balloons drifting away and reflecting the city’s night lights," he said. "I wondered what it would be like to be there."

In 2017, he was inducted into the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame and, in 2021, into the USA National Ballooning Hall of Fame.

As Nebraska Balloon Club president from 2001 to 2019, he served as the community coordinator for assisting communities staging ballooning events.

Ballooning is an activity bigger than just one person, he said. It involves not just the pilot but the crew and spectators.

“It spreads the joy,” he said.