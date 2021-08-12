Dayze the dog found 2½ months after she went missing in Carter Lake

Dayze is feasting on steak and hamburgers.
She also is sporting a fancy new GPS tag linked to the cellphone of her owner, Amanda Richardson.
Nothing is too good for the 7-year-old Boston terrier-beagle mix who was found 2½ months after escaping from a yard in Carter Lake, Iowa.
Richardson still can’t believe Dayze is home.
“I thought maybe someone had her and stole her and I would never get her back or she just died somewhere,” Richardson said.
An emaciated Dayze was found under a tree on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River, across from Harrah’s Casino in Council Bluffs. Trapped on the levee, she had made a nest near a drainage pipe and was discovered by workers who were clearing weeds.
They called the Nebraska Humane Society, and animal control officer Misty Binau coaxed Dayze to come out. She then got in touch with Richardson. A green tattoo on her belly confirmed it was Dayze.
Richardson was working at the Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs when she got the call. She cried as Binau texted pictures of the dog.
“I sped to the Humane Society,” Richardson said. “I was driving a Jeep with no doors or tops and it was raining and I didn’t even care. I didn’t even get wet. The water missed me. God was making my day so perfect that day.”
Dayze lost nine of her 22 pounds and was covered in ticks and fleas. She had a yeast infection in both ears. She’s still too skinny to get a microchip.
“She was like a skeleton covered in fur,” Richardson said.
But she was as jaunty as ever when she went for a walk this week along with Richardson’s other dog, Tucker.
“She still has her little spark,” Richardson said.
It has been a difficult time since Dayze went missing on May 30. Richardson had been staying at the house for only four days when Dayze escaped through an opened gate.
Richardson made frequent stops at the Humane Society, posted flyers and shared Dayze’s story on social media. She followed up on every sighting, but nothing panned out. The trail went cold.
Richardson has been amazed by how many people have reached out about Dayze's recovery. She isn’t taking any more chances with her pups.
“There’s going to be a padlock on the gate now,” she said.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh