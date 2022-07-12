DEA's fentanyl campaign takes 32,000 pills off Omaha streets over 2 days

Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration seized 32,000 fake pills in over two days last week, including many laced with lethal doses of fentanyl.

During the first six months of 2022, DEA investigators seized 151,500 pills in Nebraska, marking an 83% increase over the 82,775 pills seized in all of 2021.

“Fake pills, designed to look like legitimate prescription medications, are readily available on the streets of Nebraska,” said Justin C. King, the special agent in charge of the Omaha Division. “No city or town, be it rural or urban, big or small, is immune to this substance. We want people to be aware of the dangers of taking these pills and other substances of unknown origin.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, equivalent in size to 10 to 20 grains of salt, is considered a potentially lethal dose.

DEA lab testing has found that four out of every 10 pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose, according to Emily Murray, a DEA spokeswoman. Marketed as M30’s, Blues and Mexican Oxy, these pills are designed to look like several prescription opioids including Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin and Adderall.

"We are seeing fentanyl powder mixed with everything," Murray said. "Pills are so much easier to conceal than several pounds of powder. In addition, there's no stigma to taking pills because it's an accepted practice unlike shooting up or snorting (drugs)."

In Nebraska, fake pills can sell for as low as $3 to $5 each, making the recent 32,000 pills seized worth an estimated $96,000 to $160,000.

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the leading cause of death for Americans age 15 to 44 is drug overdose. The CDC estimates that more than 107,000 people died as a result of drug overdose in the U.S. during the 12-month period ending in January 2022. The spokeswoman said 67% percent of overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

“Cartels are producing fake pills in mass quantity and social media continues to play a significant role in the upward trend of these potentially lethal drugs,” King said. "They’re easy to purchase and easy to conceal. We need everyone to understand that taking just one fake pill can have deadly consequences.”

For more information on the DEA's "One Pill Can Kill" campaign launched in 2021, visit dea.gov/onepil or contact Public Information Officer Emily Murray at emily.a.murray@dea.gov. The Omaha Division of the DEA encompasses Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.